Explained | Why the biggest communities on Reddit have gone dark

More than 6,500 Reddit subreddits out of 7,000+ have announced that they will go private on June 12 in protest over the platform's intentions to charge third-party app developers for access to the site's API (Application Programming Interface). The protest is anticipated to last at least 48 hours, however, some groups have made it clear they plan to remain in the dark longer, reviewing their status at the end of each day..

"Some will return after 48 hours: others will go away permanently unless the issue is adequately addressed since many moderators aren't able to put in the work they do with the poor tools available through the official app," a post from the subreddit r/Save3rdPartyApps read.