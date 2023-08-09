Explained | Maya OS that will replace Windows on Defence Ministry computers

The Union Ministry of Defence will install Maya OS, a secure operating system developed indigenously, to replace Microsoft Windows. Based on open-source Ubuntu, the ministry says Maya OS shields against cyber threats, offering a familiar interface while boosting security. Maya OS uses Chakravyuh, a protective feature inspired by ancient Indian defence tactics. It'll be implemented across the ministry by year-end, enhancing cybersecurity and reducing foreign software reliance. The Army, Navy, and Air Force are set to adopt Maya OS too.

What is Maya OS?

Maya OS is a new operating system developed by the Union Ministry of Defence to protect its computer systems from cyberattacks. It is based on the open-source Ubuntu platform, which means it uses free and publicly available software. Maya OS aims to provide a robust defence against cyber threats by offering an interface and functionalities that are similar to that of Windows OS, ensuring a seamless transition for users.

Maya OS also comes with a feature called Chakravyuh, which is an end-point anti-malware and antivirus software that creates a virtual layer between the user and the internet, preventing hackers from accessing sensitive data. Maya OS is expected to be installed in all the computers of the Defence Ministry by the end of this year.

The development of the OS

The development of Maya OS started in 2021 after India faced several cyberattacks from foreign actors that targeted its critical infrastructure and defence systems. The Defence Ministry decided to replace Microsoft Windows with a locally built OS that would be more secure and reliable. A team of experts from various government agencies, including the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), and the National Informatics Centre (NIC), worked on developing Maya OS based on the open-source Ubuntu platform. The team also collaborated with Indian software companies and academic institutions to test and improve the OS. The OS was developed in six months, according to people in the know.

What is Ubuntu?

Ubuntu is a popular operating system that runs on computers, servers, and other devices. It is based on Linux, which is free and open-source software that anyone can use and modify. Ubuntu is designed to be easy to use, secure, and customisable. It comes with many applications for work, entertainment, and education. Users can also download thousands of other applications from the Ubuntu Software Centre. Ubuntu is updated regularly with new features and security fixes. Users can download Ubuntu for free from its official website

What's in a name?

Maya OS is named after the ancient Indian concept of illusion, which refers to the deceptive appearance of reality. The name reflects the idea that hackers will be faced with maya or illusion when they try to hack into Defence Ministry computer systems. Maya OS also draws inspiration from the ancient Indian art of warfare, as it uses a feature called Chakravyuh, which is a multi-layered defensive formation that was used in the epic Mahabharata. Chakravyuh is an end-point anti-malware and antivirus software that creates a virtual layer between the user and the internet, blocking any malicious attempts to access or compromise the data.

User interface

Maya OS is designed to provide a user-friendly and familiar interface for its users, as it mimics the look and feel of Windows. It also supports various applications and software that are commonly used by the Defence Ministry, such as Microsoft Office, Adobe Photoshop, AutoCAD, etc. Maya OS also offers features such as cloud storage, encryption, digital signature, biometric authentication, etc. that would enhance its security and functionality.

Timeline of rollout and adoption

Maya OS is expected to be installed in all the computers of the Defence Ministry by the end of this year, replacing Microsoft Windows OS. The Defence Ministry has said that Maya OS will not only improve its cybersecurity but also reduce its dependence on foreign software and promote indigenous innovation. The Defence Ministry has also said that Maya OS will soon be adopted by the other branches of the Indian armed forces, such as the Army, Navy, and Air Force, as they have already vetted and evaluated the OS.

