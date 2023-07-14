Explained | India’s upcoming Digital Competition Act and what is the debate around it all about

The bone of contention in this case is the ex-ante regulations. Ex-ante is a Latin word that means beforehand. So, any law or rule that is made before the occurrence of a situation is called an ex-ante law. Some argue that it is necessary to ensure a fair and contestable digital ecosystem in India. Others believe that India should adopt a wait-and-watch approach, as the debate around the effectiveness of ex-ante regulation is still ongoing.

India’s Digital Competition Act is in the final stages of work and the debate about whether India needs ex-ante regulations to regulate the growing digital markets at a nascent stage is picking up.

According to sources at the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, the act is still being deliberated upon by the high-level committee which is talking to various stakeholders like digital creators, app developers and tech giants.

What does the act envisions to do?

Even though, the details of the act have not been created by the committee yet, what we know is that the act is likely to be influenced by European Union’s Digital Markets Act (DMA). Here’s an explainer to help you understand all of this.

India’s existing Competition Act, 2002 governs traditional Indian markets with digital market competition being outside its purview, so far. However, with the evolution of digital markets in India, the Indian Government has felt the need to regulate the market ruled by Big Tech Firms.

The Indian Parliament has recommended the introduction of an ex-ante regime through a new ‘Digital Competition Act’ (DCA), to ensure a fair and transparent digital ecosystem in India.

The DCA aims to identify ‘Systemically Important Digital Intermediaries’ (SIDIs), based on their revenue, market capitalization, and number of active businesses and end-users.

In this regard, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance recommended that the government enact a digital competition act to regulate ant-competitive business practices by Big Tech companies on its platforms.

Let’s first look at what the Parliamentary Committee on the Digital Competition Act in India recommended in its report. The committee report put down a few key recommendations in this regard including the introduction of a Digital Competition Act to ensure a fair, transparent, and contestable digital ecosystem.

The committee also suggested revamping the CCI and creating a specialized digital markets unit within it, which will be responsible for monitoring the competitive behaviour of big tech companies in advance.

The committee also recommended identifying Systemically Important Digital Intermediaries (SIDIs) and recommended that these big firms should annually submit a report to the CCI. The committee also recommended prohibiting big tech companies from promoting their in-house brands or not supporting third-party systems.

A penalty amounting to 10 percent of the global turnover of a big tech company if it fails to meet obligations under the digital competition law, was also recommended. Whether or not all of these recommendations are taken into account is yet to be seen.

What's the opposition against the act?

Some stakeholders believe that the proposed digital competition law may hurt digital innovation in India and could impact investments by businesses in India.

The bone of contention in this case is the ex-ante regulations. Ex-ante is a Latin word that means beforehand. So, any law or rule that is made before the occurrence of a situation is called an ex-ante law. Some argue that it is necessary to ensure a fair and contestable digital ecosystem in India. Others believe that India should adopt a wait-and-watch approach, as the debate around the effectiveness of ex-ante regulation is still ongoing.

Opponents of ex-ante regulation argue that the existing regime, that is the CCI (Competition Commission of India) can sufficiently tackle competition issues in the digital ecosystem.

The opponents cite examples of the cases against Tech giants like Google and also cases against companies like Make My Trip , where CCI has acted against big firms.

The opponents also point out that enforcing an ex-ante law is likely to present serious administrative concerns, as it demands more resources and technical expertise.

However, those in favour of ex-ante regulation argue that it would preemptively prevent larger tech players from engaging in anti-competitive practices.

The DCA would establish a regulatory framework to ensure that SIDIs do not engage in anti-competitive practices. They believe that cases like data breach cannot be left for ex-post (afterwards) regulation because it would be too late.

Now, apart from the examples cited above, what are the anti-competitive practices that big tech firms can resort to in the absence of regulation? Anti-competitive practices in digital markets refer to actions taken by dominant players in the market that restrict competition, limit consumer choice, and hinder innovation, like exclusive dealing, when a dominant player in the market requires suppliers or distributors to exclusively deal with them.

Another example is predatory pricing which is setting prices below cost to drive competitors out of the market. Data hoarding is also an example of an anti-competitive practice where dominant players may engage in practices that restrict access to data or exclude competitors from accessing certain platforms or services. ​