Hometechnology news

Explained | How to protect your data online and shield yourself from cyberattacks

Explained | How to protect your data online and shield yourself from cyberattacks

2 Min(s) Read

By Pihu Yadav   | Vijay Anand   IST (Published)

The increasing number and frequency of recent data breaches have proven that organisations across all sectors are vulnerable to cyberattacks. To strengthen the cybersecurity domain there is room for improvement in the cybersecurity partnership between the public and private sectors.  

In the latest the Global Cybersecurity Index (GCI), India jumped from 47th to 10th place. This showcases the country's substantial growth and increase under all the parameters of the cybersecurity domain. This shows that India is ushering as an IT superpower in the world, assuring its digital autonomy with ﬁrm actions in safeguarding data privacy issues and citizens’ rights in the online domain.

Recommended Articles

View All

Auto Expo 2023 to return after 3-year hiatus but these automakers will skip the event

IST1 Min(s) Read

Fresh round of crypto job cuts: Dapper Labs, Galaxy Digital, Crypto.com among firms looking to downsize

IST4 Min(s) Read

Elon Musk tweets Twitter offered 3-month severance but Indian staff got a 2-month deal

IST4 Min(s) Read

Twitter lays off large part of India team — here's what some Indian staff said

IST5 Min(s) Read

The increasing number and frequency of recent data breaches have proven that organisations across all sectors are vulnerable to cyberattacks. To strengthen the cybersecurity domain there is room for improvement in the cybersecurity partnership between the public and private sectors.  
SCS Tech, as Sujit Patel, MD and CEO of the company, puts it, works with a mission to facilitate core technology that supports digital transformation and adapts to the ever-changing technology integration landscape by committing to innovation, excellence and consistently delivering total customer satisfaction.
Also Read: As the cyber security month comes to an end, this is what the experts are saying on the issue
He said that there are numerous ways to protect information such as establishing and implementing a comprehensive cybersecurity strategy and performing effective oversight, securing private and government systems and information, protecting cyber critical infrastructure, and protecting the privacy and sensitive data.
Here are the 10 critical actions which need to be addressed to protect against cyberattacks:
  • Develop and execute a more comprehensive strategy for national cybersecurity and global cyberspace
  • Mitigate global supply chain risks (eg. installation of malicious software or hardware)
  • Address cybersecurity workforce management challenges
  • Ensure the security of emerging technologies (e.g Artificial Intelligence and the Internet of Things)
  • Improving the implementation of government-wide cybersecurity initiatives
  • Address weaknesses in government information security programmes
  • Enhance response to a cyber incident 
  • Strengthening the government's role in protecting the cybersecurity of critical infrastructure
  • Improving efforts to protect the privacy and sensitive data
  • Appropriately limit the collection and use of personal information and ensure that it is obtained with appropriate knowledge of consent    
    • Also Read: Cybersecurity challenges that could potentially arise in the 5G era
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    cybersecurityData breach

    Next Article

    Taiwan to invest 10 million euros towards chip production in Lithuania