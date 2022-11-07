Explained | How to protect your data online and shield yourself from cyberattacks

The increasing number and frequency of recent data breaches have proven that organisations across all sectors are vulnerable to cyberattacks. To strengthen the cybersecurity domain there is room for improvement in the cybersecurity partnership between the public and private sectors.
In the latest the Global Cybersecurity Index (GCI), India jumped from 47th to 10th place. This showcases the country's substantial growth and increase under all the parameters of the cybersecurity domain. This shows that India is ushering as an IT superpower in the world, assuring its digital autonomy with ﬁrm actions in safeguarding data privacy issues and citizens’ rights in the online domain.
SCS Tech, as Sujit Patel, MD and CEO of the company, puts it, works with a mission to facilitate core technology that supports digital transformation and adapts to the ever-changing technology integration landscape by committing to innovation, excellence and consistently delivering total customer satisfaction.
Also Read: As the cyber security month comes to an end, this is what the experts are saying on the issue
He said that there are numerous ways to protect information such as establishing and implementing a comprehensive cybersecurity strategy and performing effective oversight, securing private and government systems and information, protecting cyber critical infrastructure, and protecting the privacy and sensitive data.
Here are the 10 critical actions which need to be addressed to protect against cyberattacks:
