Internet shutdowns cause a lot of inconvenience to the general public and hurt businesses. With 8,927 hours of blackout, India restricted its citizens' internet access more than any other country in 2020. The Global Cost of Internet Shutdowns report released by Top10VPN mentioned India's losses were more than double the combined cost of the next 20 countries on the list.

The report added that the actual economic impact on India could be higher. It did not include the curbs on internet imposed in villages and individual cities and districts.

Here's an explainer on how and why such internet shutdowns impact the economy:

How do internet shutdowns impact the economy?

India incurred around $2.8 billion in losses of the $4 billion lost due to internet shutdowns across the world. This was almost double when compared to 2019.

India throttled its bandwidth more than 75 times in 2020, some of these blackouts were extremely hyper-local and hyper-targeted and could not be included in the report. (The report focuses on larger, region-wide shutdowns.)

During 2012-17, 16,315 hours of internet shutdown cost India some $3 billion, according to an Icrier report.

Such shutdowns, given that India is looking to become become a digital hub for companies worldwide, sends negative signals to investors and consumers. According to an OECD estimate, Egypt's internet blackout in 2019 cost the country $90 million. If the blackout had continued for a year, digital darkness could alone lower its GDP by up to 4 percent.

The cost of blackouts was calculated using indicators from World Bank, the International Telecommunication Union, and Delhi-based Software Freedom Law Center.

Why do internet blackouts impact the economy?

With businesses rapidly adapting online models and integrating technology in their day-to-day functions, disruption of internet services even for a day brings their services to a halt. Breakdown in inter-organisation communication channels and with potential customers, stoppage of payment gateway services, and a hiatus in delivery services, among others impact the economy.

By curbing citizens' internet access, the government ends up hurting artists who use YouTube and Spotify, or entrepreneurs who leverage the web to run their businesses.

Other impacts

Around 42 percent shutdowns in 2020 directly impeded human rights by abusing freedom of assembly, election interference and infringement on freedom of press.

In Jammu and Kashmir, the government had imposed an internet blackout since August 2019 until March 2020, which caused immense furore among the masses. The report made a separate mention of the curbs in J&K and calling it "the longest shutdown in a democracy".

The most unenviable impact of shutdowns reflects on the health industry. The sector is increasingly dependent on internet to record and maintain patient data and order medical equipment online. In complicated cases, doctors often consult peers via messaging apps like WhatsApp, and in the absence of internet, medical procedures can get disrupted.