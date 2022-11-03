Experts see new era of regulations in social media with fresh amendments

CNBC-TV18’s Nisha Poddar spoke to Siddarth Pai, Founding Partner at 3one4 Capital; Tejasi Panjiar, Associate Policy Counsel at Internet Freedom Foundation; and Ajay Rotti, Partner at Dhruva Advisors to discuss recent amendments in the IT rules and regulations surrounding social media.

This episode of ‘Big Deal’ delves deeper into social media regulations in light of the recent amendments in the IT rules , especially when Elon Musk takes over Twitter and pushes the peddle on free speech on the platform.

On key changes, Rotti said, “The first one relates to the obligations cast on the social media intermediaries, which includes Twitter, Instagram, and all of these companies. Second, they have rationalised what can and cannot be put up, they have included material that could incite violence between communities. They also require the social media intermediaries to ensure that the rights given under the Constitution are protected.”

He added, “The last change is really the most significant, which is the introduction of the concept of the appellate committee. If you are not happy with the grievance officer or the redressal from there, there is an option to appeal to the appellate committee. So these are the three key changes.”

