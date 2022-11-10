Exotel receives licence from Telecom Dept to provide pan-India cloud-based solutions for remote working

By Pihu Yadav

According to Exotel, some companies like Ola, Swiggy, Flipkart, GoJek, Byju’s, Urban Company, HDFC Bank, Zomato, Oyo, etc., manage their customer engagement with Exotel’s omnichannel contact centre, suite of communication APIs and conversational AI platform over the cloud.

On Thursday, customer engagement platform Exotel announced that it had received a telecom licence or the Unified Licence for Virtual Network Operator (UL VNO) Access Service from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT). With this pan-India licence, Exotel will be able to serve businesses across India with its cloud-based customer engagement solutions for remote working.

Exotel said that its solutions target sales and customer support functions within businesses of all sizes. Riding on partner telecom networks, the company hopes to extend its solutions to the country.

Commenting on the development, Ishwar Sridharan, Co-Founder and COO of Exotel, said, "The grant of a pan-India VNO Access licence is a significant milestone for us. It takes us one step closer to our objective of building the future of customer experience in India and helping our customers to empower their employees to work from anywhere."

He added, "This licence will cement Exotel as a one-stop-shop for all customer engagement solutions, with the added advantage of providing seamless connectivity to WFA agents and reducing business costs. In addition, by establishing a 100 percent compliant cloud call centre, we hope to advance the government's 'Make in India' initiative through strengthening remote work and aiding job generation in tier-2 cities."

"Exotel has touched the lives of over two billion people in Asia. With a workforce of about 1,000 individuals operating out of 61 different cities, the company has grown to power approximately 88,000 contact centre personnel, two billion bot chats saving 27 million human hours, and 8.5 billion human conversations in 2021 alone," the company added.

