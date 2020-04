As many organisations have asked employees to work from home to stop the spread of coronavirus, this has led to a sharp rise in the use of online communication platforms such as Zoom for meetings, webinars etc. However, the Home Ministry recently raised alarm bells, flagging video conferencing software Zoom as unsafe and vulnerable to cybercrimes.

Harry Moseley, global CIO at Zoom cleared the air and spoke about how the company was planning to introduce end-to-end encryption.

“We have always been very focused on safety and security for our professionals. We have done a couple of things, one is we have redirected our entire engineering team for 90 days beginning on April 1 to focus on bringing the necessary security controls right to the forefront,” he said.

The Indian government has been critical of the video conference platform and issued an advisory directing staff to avoid using it for official purposes. “We are in contact with Ministry of Home Affairs that issued the notification and we expect, as a consequence of these conversations, that things will change in time. But recently, the British parliament approved Zoom for their communications. That is just one of many examples around the world. So we do hope to see that change of mindset with the Ministry of Home Affairs,” he stressed.