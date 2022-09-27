    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Exclusive | Intel to invest $8 billion to battle global chip shortage

    Exclusive | Intel to invest $8 billion to battle global chip shortage

    Exclusive | Intel to invest $8 billion to battle global chip shortage
    By Shereen Bhan   IST (Updated)

    Intel told CNBC-TV18 that it will be looking to facilitate the fleshing out of the chip ecosystem in India. Currently, Intel employs around 14,000 in India and has invested over 8 billion dollars in the country.

    Global chipmaking giant on Intel told CNBC-TV18 exclusively that it will invest mlore than 8 billion dollars across the world over the next few years to address the global semiconductor shortage, which is onlly now showing signs on easing.
    While clarifying that Intel at this point doesn't intend to foray into the manufacturing space in India, the company said it will be looking to facilitate the fleshing out of the chip ecosystem in India. Currently, Intel employs around 14,000 in India and has invested over 8 billion dollars in the country.
    (This is a developing story. Keep checking back for updates)
    First Published:  IST
