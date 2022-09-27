Exclusive | Intel to invest $8 billion to battle global chip shortage

By Shereen Bhan

Global chipmaking giant on Intel told CNBC-TV18 exclusively that it will invest mlore than 8 billion dollars across the world over the next few years to address the global semiconductor shortage, which is onlly now showing signs on easing.

While clarifying that Intel at this point doesn't intend to foray into the manufacturing space in India, the company said it will be looking to facilitate the fleshing out of the chip ecosystem in India. Currently, Intel employs around 14,000 in India and has i nvested over 8 billion dollars in the country.

