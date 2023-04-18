English
Excitement continues unabated as Apple's flagship store opens in Mumbai

By Shibani Gharat   Apr 18, 2023
One can actually buy the product online and just come and pick up the product at the store, where one can actually unbox it right inside the store and Apple employee will help set up the device.

Apr 18, 2023
After a quarter of a century of conducting business in India through partners, iconic consumer tech brand Apple has finally opened its first company-run retail store in Mumbai on Tuesday.

CEO Tim Cook welcomed some of the first few customers and then Apple employees took the excitement to the next level as rest of the customers walked in.
This store is much different. Typically, globally when you see or visit Apple stores, you get that standard white color but here there is a first hint of color, there is Hello Mumbai mentioned on the glass facade outside.
There is a very Indian touch to the whole store. It's spacious at approximately 22,000 square feet, and then you will get to experience a lot of things— products—placed on the tables, some of which are in colours which are not available at the Apple authorized resellers, including different kinds of bands for the Apple watch, iPhone, etc.
Also Read | Watch: Die-hard fan brings 1984 Macintosh at Apple BKC Mumbai
Customers have been walking in all day, with many have queued up early in the morning. One of the first customers purchased a pair of Apple AirPods at the store. They walked in with a sense of purpose, knowing what purchase they're going to make at this store, while others experienced the products, with the employees are helping them make purchases or understand products.
Also Read | Apple BKC opens: Bollywood stars welcome Tim Cook, Mumbaikar style
Another thing about this store is that one can actually buy the product online and just come and pick up the product at the store — it's called Apple Pickup — where one can actually unbox the product right inside the store and Apple employee will help set up the device.
All of this forms part of the experience one will get at the Apple BKC in India.
For more details, watch the accompanying video
