Google is in news everyday and not for good reasons. Various employees have been posting on social media platforms about how the layoffs have been conducted poorly. Now a former Google employee has sued the tech giant claiming he was fired after he rejected a woman boss’s alleged advances at a company dinner.

In December 2019, the alleged incident occurred during a work dinner at a Manhattan restaurant, according to the lawsuit.

Ryan Olohan, 48, has accused Google of firing him after one its top executives, Tiffany Miller, groped him at a Chelsea restaurant in December 2019 and told him she knew he liked Asian women — which Miller is, according to a blockbuster November federal lawsuit filed in Manhattan as reported by the New York Post.

According to court papers, Miller, director of Google’s programmatic media, rubbed Olohan’s abs, complimented his physique, and told him her marriage lacked “spice”.

Olohan, a married father of seven, claimed he was originally uncomfortable to discuss the incident since so many of his employees were intoxicated. However, his colleagues later explained the behaviour as "Tiffany being Tiffany.", the court papers added further.

The former Google employee claims that after reporting the alleged occurrence, the company's human resources division did nothing.

The man was eventually fired from his job at Google in August last year "because he was not 'inclusive'", the suit says

The woman employee denied her former colleague’s allegations, terming them “a fictional account”.

“This lawsuit is a fictional account of events filled with numerous falsehoods, fabricated by a disgruntled ex-employee, who was senior to (name withheld) at Google,” the spokesperson told the New York Post.

Earlier this month, amid widespread layoffs at major tech companies, Google’s parent Alphabet slashed over 12,000 positions, or 6 percent of its global workforce. In the 25-year history of the company, this is the largest round of layoffs.

Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Alphabet and Google, took "full responsibility" for the decisions that resulted in the layoffs.

Since then many employees have put out on LinkedIn that they just woke up one morning to work as usual and found that their account has been deactivated, indicating that they have been laid off.