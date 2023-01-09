Everything Dell announced at CES 2023: Gaming laptops, a 6K monitor and more

CES 2023: The x16 is Alienware’s first 16-inch gaming laptop since 2004. Built with top-firing tweeters for clarity and a dual woofer configuration for strong bass, x16 creates a spatial audio experience with its six-speaker audio and Dolby Atmos.

Alienware and Dell revealed several new products at the CES (Consumer Electronics Show) 2023. Starting with six new gaming laptops — these were the Alienware m18 and m16, Alienware x16 and x14, and Dell G16 and G15.

The Alienware m18 comes with customisation options that span the gamut of new CPU and GPU technology. This includes up to 13th Gen Intel Core i9 processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop GPUs, plus next-gen AMD Ryzen Processors and Radeon Graphics for mobile. This performance is enabled by a suite of major Alienware cryo-tech advancements.

It has an 18-inch panel with a 16:10 aspect ratio, which is available in QHD+ (2560 x 1600) with 165Hz, or FHD+ (1920 x 1200) with 480Hz.

The Alienware m18 and m16 are likely to be available towards the end of this year. The former will first launch with high-end configurations starting at $2,899; additional configurations will arrive later with the entry model starting at $2,099.

The m16 also has a similar case with high-end configurations starting at $2,599 and additional configs starting at $1,899.

The x16 is Alienware’s first 16-inch gaming laptop since 2004. Built with top-firing tweeters for clarity and a dual woofer configuration for strong bass, x16 creates a spatial audio experience with its six-speaker audio and Dolby Atmos. It features 13th Gen Intel Core HX processors, up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop GPUs and next-gen AMD technology for mobile.

The x14x, which Dell is calling the world’s thinnest 14-inch gaming laptop, was first introduced last year at CES 2022, and the new x14 R2 sports a new display panel with 97 percent more pixels than before.

The Alienware x16 will also launch later this year with high-end configs releasing first starting at $3,099 and additional configs arriving later with the entry model starting at $2,149. Alienware x14 will start at $1,799.

Dell's G15 and G16 are available in eye-catching colourways, with retro pops of orange and blue set against premium metallics. Both feature Dell’s ‘G-mode key,’ exclusive gaming function macro keys, and toggle audio keys. The G15 offers one-zone and four-zone RGB keyboard options with Numpad, while G16 offers one-zone RGB and Cherry MX keyboard options.

Looking under the hood, G15 and G16 are powered by the latest Intel, AMD and NVIDIA technology. The laptops also come with Alienware-inspired Vapor Chamber Cooling and Element 31 thermal interface.

The Dell G15 and G16 will arrive in the first half of 2023. The former will start at $849 and the latter will start at $1,499.

The redesigned Alienware Command Center (AWCC) was also launched with all these new Alienware and G Series gaming laptops for better customisation.

The AWCC is a dashboard that creates a centralised location to quickly access settings such as game-specific profiles and themes, lighting, macros, audio and overclocking.

Dell also introduced the Alienware Gaming Monitor with “the world’s fastest refresh rate of 500Hz.” The monitor was also a CES 2023 Innovation Award and Best of Innovation winner. It features a 24.5-inch full high-definition (FHD) resolution with a refresh rate of 500Hz overclocked (480Hz native) on a Fast IPS panel.

Another product on the lineup was Dell’s UltraSharp 32 6K monitor. It comes with the world’s first 6K-resolution monitor with IPS Black panel technology that provides higher contrast and deeper blacks. It is compatible with both Windows and Mac operating systems. It will be available in the first half of 2023.

Along with the 6K monitor, Dell also launched UltraSharp 34 Curved USB-C Hub Monitor, a curved WQHD monitor with IPS Black technology. It allows users to connect and display content from two PCs using picture-by-picture (PBP) and picture-in-picture (PIP) features with the integrated dual 5W speakers.

A collaboration keyboard and a rechargeable mouse were also introduced at the event.