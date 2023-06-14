European Parliament approves world's first ever Artificial Intelligence Act

With a strong majority of 499 votes in favour, 28 against, and 93 abstentions, the legislation aims to ensure that AI developed and used in Europe aligns with EU values and rights, including human oversight, safety, privacy, transparency, and non-discrimination.

The European Parliament on Wednesday approved the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Act, signaling a significant step towards regulating AI in Europe.

The new rules take a risk-based approach, establishing obligations for AI providers and users based on the level of risk associated with the technology. Certain AI practices with high risks, like social scoring and intrusive or discriminatory applications, will be prohibited.