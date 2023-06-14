EU charges Google with anti-competitive practices in ad-tech business

The European Commission says that Google is too dominant in certain parts of this industry. They claim that since 2014, Google has been favouring its own ad exchange in auctions and making it hard for other ad exchanges to compete.
The European Commission on Wednesday charged Google with not playing fair in the advertising technology industry. It said Google favoured its own advertising services over other companies, hurting advertisers and online publishers.
Google makes money from online advertising. It sells ads on its own websites and apps, and helps connect advertisers with websites and apps where they can show their ads.
In this industry, advertisers and publishers use digital tools to place ads on websites and apps. Google has its own tools to help with this. It also has an ad exchange where ads can be bought and sold.
The European Commission says that Google is too dominant in certain parts of this industry. They claim that since 2014, Google has been favouring its own ad exchange in auctions and making it hard for other ad exchanges to compete.
The Commission is worried that Google's actions may have hurt competition and made it harder for other companies to succeed. They think that Google should be made to sell some of its services to fix the problem.
This is just the early stage in the investigation, so no final decision has been made yet.
First Published: Jun 14, 2023 4:53 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Third Eye | Here's how replenishing structures gaining currency in securitisation
Jun 14, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Cyclone Biparjoy: IMD's Bhuj radar operational just 48 hours prior to anticipated landfall | EXCLUSIVE
Jun 14, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Mind Matters | To the Brink and Back (Part-2): A rubble-strewn road to recovery
Jun 13, 2023 IST10 Min(s) Read
Bank of Baroda's outgoing MD & CEO has a lesson on how to turn a stock into a market darling
Jun 13, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read