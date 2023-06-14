CNBC TV18
EU charges Google with anti-competitive practices in ad-tech business

EU charges Google with anti-competitive practices in ad-tech business
By Pihu Yadav  Jun 14, 2023 6:41:20 PM IST (Updated)

The European Commission says that Google is too dominant in certain parts of this industry. They claim that since 2014, Google has been favouring its own ad exchange in auctions and making it hard for other ad exchanges to compete.

The European Commission on Wednesday charged Google with not playing fair in the advertising technology industry. It said Google favoured its own advertising services over other companies, hurting advertisers and online publishers.

Google makes money from online advertising. It sells ads on its own websites and apps, and helps connect advertisers with websites and apps where they can show their ads.
In this industry, advertisers and publishers use digital tools to place ads on websites and apps. Google has its own tools to help with this. It also has an ad exchange where ads can be bought and sold.
