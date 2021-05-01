  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Technology

EU accuses Apple of 'distorting competition in music streaming market' after Spotify complaint

Updated : May 01, 2021 08:35:00 IST

Apple said the EU’s case was the “opposite of fair competition”.
Apple requires that Spotify and other digital services pay a 30 percent tax on sales made through Apple's payment system.
Music streaming platform Spotify registered a complaint in 2019 about Apple’s license agreements.
EU accuses Apple of 'distorting competition in music streaming market' after Spotify complaint
Published : May 01, 2021 08:35 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

India gets 1.5 lakh doses of SputnikV vaccine first consignment from Russia

India gets 1.5 lakh doses of SputnikV vaccine first consignment from Russia

GST collection reaches record high of Rs 1.41 lakh crore for April  

GST collection reaches record high of Rs 1.41 lakh crore for April  

Finance ministry releases 1st instalment worth Rs 8,873 crore of SDRF to states

Finance ministry releases 1st instalment worth Rs 8,873 crore of SDRF to states

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement