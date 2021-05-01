EU accuses Apple of 'distorting competition in music streaming market' after Spotify complaint Updated : May 01, 2021 08:35:00 IST Apple said the EU’s case was the “opposite of fair competition”. Apple requires that Spotify and other digital services pay a 30 percent tax on sales made through Apple's payment system. Music streaming platform Spotify registered a complaint in 2019 about Apple’s license agreements. Published : May 01, 2021 08:35 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply