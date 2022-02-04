Ethereum-based AR metaverse OVR moves to Polygon to tackle scaling

Ethereum may have been at the forefront of the NFT craze. But, over the last few months, several projects have begun to move to alternate networks due to Ethereum’s high gas fees (transaction fees). The latest to make a shift is OVR, a decentralised augmented reality (AR) project. OVR is already in the process of moving from Ethereum to Polygon (MATIC). This layer-2 chain will bring greater flexibility and scalability for the projects on its network.

What is OVR?

OVR began as an Ethereum based AR platform. It allowed users to interact with the natural world through AR experiences using a smartphone or smart glasses. Now, OVR has integrated the metaverse into its platform. The plan is to create a community-owned version of their 3D virtual world similar to Facebook’s metaverse.

OVR aims to be the first content browser that will allow users from across the world to submit their own AR experiences based on their geographic location. Users can easily create 3D content in the metaverse, own the space that hosts the content (using an NFT) and place it anywhere on the globe. To enable all of this, OVR is developing a ‘global nation’ on an open AR metaverse powered by Web 3.0.

OVR also recently partnered with an award-winning 3-D and AR platform, Threedium. Thanks to this partnership, OVR users will soon be able to build complex 3-D objects in OVR’s metaverse.

Why are they choosing Polygon?

This change of networks seems to be driven by OVR’s desire to accelerate the expansion of its metaverse network. OVR has seen tremendous growth over the last few months. This is thanks to the unwavering support from AR and metaverse enthusiasts that recognise the potential of the virtual world they are building. This has led to increased activity on the platform.

The project is moving to Polygon to accommodate this increased activity and avoid the scalability issues that come with it. In their blogpost, OVR listed other factors compelling them to move from Ethereum to Polygon.

Transaction costs

Decentralisation trade-offs and project vision

Current adoption

Vicinity with the Ethereum ecosystem and EVM compatibility

Holders of OVRTokens (the native token of the project) will also be able to move their ERC-20 tokens from Ethereum to Polygon using the official Polygon bridge.