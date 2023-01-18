hometechnology News

eSecForte visited northeast to strengthen industry academia interface

eSecForte visited northeast to strengthen industry-academia interface

Consulting and IT Security Services company eSecForte visited the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NEILT), Kohima and held discussions with the director of the institute, L. Lanuwabang on enlarging the gambit of cybersecurity especially digital forensics in the country and how eSecForte and NEILT can come together to contribute effectively in this regard. 

The team also visited the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Manipur and interacted with students on the topic of Digital Forensics Challenges and career options.
The discussion entailed how the use of digital forensics can prove instrumental in bringing the perpetrators of cybercrimes to the book. The various challenges related to the implementation of tools and methodologies of digital forensics were also part of the very constructive dialogue that was held between our team and enthusiastic students. 
The team lead Lt Col (Dr.) Santosh Khadsare (Retd), VP Digital Forensics & Incident Response, had a discussion with Dr Krishnan Bhaskar, Director, IIIT, Imphal on how the Industry-Academia interface can do wonders in the field of cybersecurity and digital forensics.
Specifically, detailed deliberations were held on devising exchange mechanisms and collaborative opportunities so that industry and academics can come together and lead to the creation of a self-sustainable ecosystem in the field of cybersecurity. 
In the next leg of the reaching out journey, eSecForte’s team paid a visit to the National Forensic Science University (NFSU), Imphal campus and exchanged ideas with the campus coordinator on the latest trends and developments in the field of digital forensics. Apprising the importance of digital forensics to investigating officers, Lt Col Khadsare, interacted with more than 400 trainees of the North Eastern Police Academy (NEPA), Shillong. 
