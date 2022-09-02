Ericsson release new triple-band, tri-sector radio to boost 5G coverage

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The new radio combines 900, 800, and 700MHz frequency bands into one compact 2G to 5G-capable radio. Ericsson claims that Radio 6646’s low-band spectrum capabilities will significantly boost both 5G coverage and mid-band (3.5GHz) performance in an energy-efficient way.

Ericsson is introducing a new triple-band, tri-sector radio that it says can do the job of nine radios. In a press release, Ericsson said that Radio 6646 cuts energy consumption by 40 percent compared to triple-band single-sector radios, and with reduced weight — including the use of aluminium — by 60 percent, minimising site footprint as well.

The new radio combines 900, 800, and 700MHz frequency bands into one compact 2G to 5G-capable radio. Ericsson claims that Radio 6646’s low-band spectrum capabilities will significantly boost both 5G coverage and mid-band (3.5GHz) performance in an energy-efficient way.

Also Read: Android 14 to bring direct satellite connectivity to smartphones

A 40 percent reduction in energy usage can translate to yearly savings per site that are comparable to charging an electric car 40 times. Moreover, the 60 percent reduction in weight of the new triple-band, tri-sector radio will further help CSPs to minimise deployment costs, tower rent as well as carbon footprint. And for single-band sites, one Radio 6646 will do the job of nine radios.

Radio 6646 will reportedly expand the wide-area reach, outside-in coverage from rooftops and towers to indoor locations such as offices, basements, stores, and homes. It will also increase the capacity of 5G networks, especially when combined with mid-band TDD over Carrier Aggregation and 5G Standalone (5G SA).

The new radio also supports the 700MHz band, which is expected to be one of the key spectrums for 5G SA deployments, where low bands extend the performance and reach of mid-band TDD. With three low bands combined, Radio 6646 will enhance both outdoor and indoor coverage for all mobile generations — 2G to 5G — as well as IoT. The frequencies are widely supported by devices and provide immense potential to increase the growth of 5G services.