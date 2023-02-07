5G adoption driving revenue growth for service providers, says Ericsson Mobility Report

The report by Ericsson — a leading provider of telecommunications equipment — identifies monetisation opportunities arising out of the rollout of 5G, such as cloud gaming, enhanced mobile and home internet connectivity, and industrial use-cases.

Communications service providers across the globe have been reporting an encouraging boost in revenue, buoyed by the increasing adoption of 5G. According to the Ericsson Mobility Report, wireless carriers in the top 20 5G markets in the world have reported that their revenue growth has been directly proportional to 5G update.

For the purpose of the report, the top 20 5G markets are Australia, Bahrain, China, Denmark, Finland, Hong Kong, Ireland, Japan, Kuwait, Monaco, Norway, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Korea, Switzerland, Taiwan, the UAE, the UK and the US.

The report by Ericsson — a leading provider of telecommunications equipment — identifies monetisation opportunities arising out of the rollout of 5G, such as cloud gaming, enhanced mobile and home internet connectivity, and industrial use-cases.

"Flattening revenues have been a challenge for service providers in all parts of the world, often impacting network investment decisions as part of their business growth strategies, known as ‘monetization’ in the industry," the report stated.

As per the report, since the beginning of 2020, these 20 markets — which account for about 85 percent of all 5G subscriptions globally — there has been an increasing 5G subscription penetration.

4G vs 5G Network Performance — Top 20 5G markets

(Source: Ericsson Mobility Report)

Key findings of the report

The report states that pricing is key, that tier-pricing models are the way to go as they address "the individual needs of each customer and for continuing to drive long-term revenue growth".

The top 20 5G markets have seen a significant network performance boost following the introduction of 5G services, the report added.

Network performance

(Source: Ericsson Mobility Report)

“What is particularly encouraging about this is that while 5G is still at a relatively early phase, it is growing fast with proven early use cases and a clear path to medium and long-term use cases," Fredrik Jejdling, Executive Vice President and Head of Networks, Ericsson, said.

As per the report, there are more than one billion active 5G subscriptions in 230 commercial networks globally — that said, about 80 percent of consumers have yet to move to 5G, which offers network service providers a potential for revenue growth.

Average Revenue Per User vs Subscription Penetration

"Beyond consumer subscribers, there are growing opportunities in enterprise and public sector applications across the world," the report stated, adding, "5G enables significant value for enterprises, with private 5G networks and wireless wide area networks being deployed for enterprise and industrial use."

Revenue vs Subscription Penetration

(Source: Ericsson Mobility Report)

Further, the report suggests that upgrading 4G sites to 5G will boost service providers' capacity by 10 percent, whil at the same time reducing energy consumption by over 30 percent.

“An equally crucial aspect of 5G is that it brings cost advantages and helps service providers handle the data growth needed to drive future revenue. This can make 5G the growth catalyst that the market has been waiting for," Jejdling said.