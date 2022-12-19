Ericsson India announces expansion of 5G tech production in Pune

Ericsson is also establishing a technology centre in Pune with the purpose to increase flexibility and speed in bringing products. Ericsson will produce its ultra-lightweight, Massive MIMO antenna integrated radios AIR 3219 and AIR 3268 in Pune initially to support the 5G deployments.

Tech major Ericsson India on Monday announced the scaling up of its production capacity and operations with its partner Jabil in Pune to meet the needs of 5G network deployment. Apart from expanding operations, this will also generate employment for around 2,000 people in Maharashtra, the company said.

Ericsson is also establishing a technology centre with the purpose of increaseing flexibility and speed in bringing products. The company, in a press release, said that this new expansion will help ensure efficient 5G development and deployment in India.

“The production in India is part of our global production footprint with a presence across continents. This footprint has enabled us to secure a global, flexible, and resilient supply chain to respond quickly to market and customer needs, whereby India also benefits,” said Nunzio Mirtillo, Head of Market Area Southeast Asia of Ericsson.

Ericsson said its ultra-lightweight, Massive MIMO antenna integrated radios AIR 3219 and AIR 3268 will be produced there initially to support the 5G deployment. Ericsson will also work with local ecosystem partners to support its 5G production in India.

Commercial launches of 5G networks are underway in the country with deployments having commenced following the spectrum auctions in July. Bharti Airtel (Airtel) and Jio, India's premier communications providers, have selected Ericsson as their partners to deploy 5G networks in the country.

“With our experience of deploying 5G in more than 50 countries, we look forward to the opportunity of helping our partners to seamlessly transition to 5G,” says Nunzio Mirtillo. “5G is a platform for innovation that will transform India by digitising industries and providing new and immersive experiences to consumers. 5G can play an important role in achieving India’s digital inclusion goals and enable the country to realise its ‘Digital India’ vision.”

With the increasing availability and affordability of 5G smartphones, along with rapid adoption of smartphones in urban and rural areas, 5G subscriptions in the India region are expected to rapidly increase to reach around 690 million by the end of 2028, according to Ericsson Mobility Report, November 2022 edition.