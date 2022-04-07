Epic Games rolls out Unreal Engine 5 to power next-gen games with near photo-realistic visuals

Nearly a year after releasing it for early access, Epic Games, the North Carolina-based video game and software developer and publisher, has rolled out Unreal Engine 5 (UE5) for game developers. The powerful Unreal Engine 5 promises more photo-realistic visuals and easier-to-use creator tools. It will also improve 3D rendering.

Besides, UE5's Nanite geometry system allows game developers to use objects with millions of polygons while maintaining playable frame rates. As per the company's claim, UE5 provides dynamic global lighting that adapts to several aspects, including time of the day and a character's flashlight.

Earlier, Epic's "The Matrix Awakens" tech demo showed how UE5 rendered detailed scenes with more natural lighting. Developers using the UE5 platform will be able to divide areas automatically. This will help multiple developers work on the same region while developing the game. The UE5 also boasts upgraded tools to create animations, models, and audio. Therefore, the release of UE5 is being seen as a landmark shift from current games to more "photorealistic" games.

So far, three games have been announced on UE5 -- "Black Myth: Wukong", the next Witcher game and a new Tomb Raider game. While the next Witcher game, by Polish developer CD Project RED doesn't have a rollout date, "Black Myth: Wukong" is being developed by Chinese developer Game Science Studio and the company says it will be ready by 2023. Meanwhile, the new Tomb Raider game was announced by Crystal Dynamics on Wednesday, though without a release date.

In May last year, Epic Games had released an Early Access version of UE5. This version helped developers get an opportunity to start working with the next-gen toolkit ahead of the full UE5 release. The most popular games created on previous editions of Unreal Engine include "Enslaved: Odyssey to the West"; "Spec Ops: The Line"; "Gears of War 3"; "Batman: Arkham City"; "XCOM: Enemy Unknown"; "Bioshock; Deus Ex"; and "Mass Effect 2", among others.