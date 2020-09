Artificial intelligence-powered emotional intelligence platform Entropik Tech on Wednesday said it has raised USD 8 million (about Rs 58.4 crore) in a funding round led by Alpha Wave Incubation. The series A funding round also saw participation from existing investors, Bharat Innovation Fund and IDFC Parampara Fund, a statement said.

Through its platform, Entropik plugs a critical gap in the consumer insights and research industry and has over 17 patent claims in facial coding, brainwave tracking, and eye-tracking. The Bengaluru-based start-up said its product, affectlab.io, allows consumer brands to measure and interpret the consumer’s subconscious and emotional behavior across various touchpoints.

It works with Fortune 500 companies including clients like P&G, Barclays, Maersk, Accenture, Target etc. ”As part of this investment from Alpha Wave Incubation, Entropik will expand its presence to the US, European Union, South East Asia while leveraging Abu Dhabi as a base to scale in GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) and MENA (Middle East and North Africa) markets,” a statement said.