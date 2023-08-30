Empowering India's Techade: Unveiling the transformative potential of digitalisation

In an era where digital transformation is reshaping the landscape of economies and societies, India stands poised at the forefront of this monumental shift. The CNBC-TV18 Digital India Vision 8.0 event, held in partnership with Google Workspace, became a catalyst for shaping India's digital trajectory by focusing on the theme "Techade of the Youth." This event not only showcased India's progress but also underscored the role of youth in driving innovation, entrepreneurship, and social transformation, thus charting a dynamic course for the nation's digital future.

Digital India Vision 8.0 was not just an event; it was a congregation of visionaries, policymakers, industry leaders, and young innovators, all coming together to explore the transformative potential of digital technologies. The overarching aim was to leverage technology as a conduit for empowerment and progress, with a special emphasis on India's youth.

India's youth holds the reins to the nation's future, and this event celebrated their potential as catalysts of change. The overarching theme, "Techade of the Youth," set the tone for discussions that revolved around how young people can harness emerging technologies, drive innovation, and steer India towards becoming a global leader in advanced digital technologies. By focusing on the youth, the event aimed to create a roadmap for their effective participation in India's digital transformation journey and educate them about opportunities of the next techade.

Insights from Thought Leaders

The event offered an array of enlightening sessions, panel discussions, and special addresses by esteemed industry speakers, policymakers and thought leaders.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union Minister of State for Electronics & Information Technology, Government of India delivered the Keynote Address and engaged in a Fireside Chat with Shereen Bhan, Managing Editor, CNBC-TV18. In this engaging conversation, he outlined the government's vision, strategies, and initiatives to harness technology for India's progress. His insights into the new regime of data protection highlighted the government's proactive approach to shaping the digital landscape responsibly.

A panel discussion titled "India's Digital Future: Navigating the Digital Regulatory Landscape" unveiled the comprehensive transformation of the regulatory framework. Eminent figures like Arghya Sengupta, Founder and Research Director at Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy, and Vinayak Godse, CEO of Data Security Council of India, shared insights into the dynamic interplay between data protection, security, and regulations.

The event also recognised the revolutionary role of digital payments and lending in India's financial landscape. The panel discussion "Digital Payments & Lending: The Future is Here" delved into the evolution and innovation of these sectors. Industry experts like Kush Mehra, President & CBO at PineLabs, and Anjani Rathor, Chief Digital Officer at HDFC Bank, offered perspectives on the role of regulations, customer expectations, and technological advancements in shaping these dynamic domains.

Another panel discussion on the theme "Startup Nation: Powering India's Techade" tapped into the convergence of breakthrough technologies that define our transformative decade or ‘techade’. Distinguished speakers, including Tathagato Dastidar, Founder & CEO of Sigtuple, and Krishna Kumar, Founder & CEO at Cropin, explored the boundless potential of AI-driven progress, quantum computing, sustainable solutions, and human augmentation. The panel navigated ethical dilemmas and ignited discussions on India's potential to tackle global challenges head-on.

A Glimpse into India's Digital Future

Subram Natarajan, Director of Customer Engineering at Google Cloud, shared insights into generative AI and its applications, in a special session. His perspective on the convergence of generative AI technology with complex challenges echoed the event's sentiment of an exciting and transformative era ahead. Natarajan's session also shed light on how generative AI is poised to reshape productivity tools and workspaces like Google Workspace, fostering efficiency and innovation.

Partnership with Google Workspace: Powering Innovation

Digital India Vision 8.0 was an immensely successful partnership between CNBC-TV18 and Google Workspace, bringing together media acumen and technological prowess and highlighting the power of collaboration between media and technology giants to drive innovation and societal change. It transcended the realm of an industry event and became a platform for inspiration, collaboration, and transformation.

This is a partnered post.