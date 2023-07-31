Embracing India's Techade of Youth: Digital India vision 8.0 in partnership with Google Workspace

Digital India Vision, in partnership with Google Workspace promises to be a dynamic and enlightening experience, exploring the transformative power of technology and the pivotal role played by the youth in shaping India's digital destiny.

As CNBC-TV18 gears up for the 8th edition of its exclusive campaign - Digital India Vision, in partnership with Google Workspace, the excitement is palpable with this year's theme "Techade of Youth" taking centre stage. The prestigious event promises to be a dynamic and enlightening experience, exploring the transformative power of technology and the pivotal role played by the youth in shaping India's digital destiny.

With an impressive lineup of esteemed speakers and a thought-provoking agenda, Digital India Vision 8.0 is set to be a captivating platform for discussions on the convergence of technology, entrepreneurship, and social transformation.

Techade of The Youth

India's youth, with their innate tech-savviness and innovative spirit, are well-positioned to lead the nation into the digital era. With a median age of 29 years, they form a significant part of the country's demographic dividend, driving digital transformation across diverse sectors. The theme "Techade of the Youth" highlights the invaluable contribution of young innovators, entrepreneurs and working professionals who are leveraging emerging technologies to create a connected knowledge economy.

Digital India Vision 8.0: The Agenda

Digital India Vision 8.0 will be an impressive gathering of business leaders, startup founders and product innovators, academicians, industry pioneers, and influential policymakers. Key industry leaders will share visionary insights into the future of 5G, a technology that holds immense potential for India's digital progress. At the same time, successful use cases of harnessing emerging technologies like artificial intelligence, blockchain, machine learning and web 3.0 for business excellence as well as larger social good will be discussed. Leaders from banking and financial services will discuss the future of payments and financial transactions in the digital landscape, even as India has sculpted history with its globally applauded Unified Payments Interface. In addition, the power of technology for socio-economic transformation of marginalised sections and those at the bottom of the pyramid, will be highlighted by engaging discussions between stakeholders.

Key policy makers will shine the spotlight on bridging the data divide and answer critical questions around the Digital India Act, a crucial piece of legislation that is under discussion and debate for India's digital governance. They will also address concerns around ethics of using AI, its possible regulation, maintaining data privacy and security and achieving a fine balance between speed, safety and democratisation of technology adoption. AI-driven innovation, disruption in the telecom sector, future investments in digital infrastructure, tech-inclusion as a national priority and a robust roadmap to navigate the digital India journey, are areas that eminent speakers will focus on through engaging panel discussions, speeches and fireside chats at this grand event, moderated by renowned editorial leaders of CNBC-TV18.

These thought-provoking conversations will focus on addressing the challenges and opportunities in India's digital landscape, fostering awareness, inspiring collaboration, and igniting dialogues that will shape the nation's connected knowledge economy.

As India embraces its "Techade of the Youth," Digital India Vision 8.0 emerges as a momentous event, uniting visionaries, industry leaders, and young innovators on a single platform to celebrate the potential of technology in transforming over a billion lives and driving economic growth. The event promises to be a celebration of India's digital journey, igniting ideas, and inspiring a new generation of tech enthusiasts to steer India into a bright and digitally empowered future.

Note: This is a partnered post.