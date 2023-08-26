Elon Musk's X launches job hiring feature for monthly fee of Rs 82,000

Elon Musk ’s company X (formerly known as Twitter) has unveiled a new feature on its platform. The micro-blogging website recently entered the domain of professional networking with a beta version of Hiring, a feature aimed at challenging major job search websites such as LinkedIn.

“Unlock early access to the X Hiring Beta — exclusively for Verified Organisations,” X shared in a post.

Unlock early access to the X Hiring Beta — exclusively for Verified Organizations. Feature your most critical roles and organically reach millions of relevant candidates.Apply for the Beta today 🚀: https://t.co/viOQ9BUM3Y pic.twitter.com/AYzdBIDjds— Hiring (@XHiring) August 25, 2023

X's Hiring feature, currently in its testing phase, grants verified organisations an opportunity to post job listings on their profiles. The new venture is accessible only to premium subscription holders, a segment that has grown more accessible due to recent adjustments to the platform's premium program requirements.

For a monthly fee of $1,000 (around Rs 82,300), verified firms can gain a significant edge by sharing job roles on their X profiles.

The Hiring feature also enables companies to import job data using supported Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS) or through an XML feed, reports Neowin. While the current offerings of the Hiring feature might not be as extensive as those on LinkedIn, it undeniably presents a unique proposition to companies seeking to diversify their recruitment strategies.

Observers in the industry are calling this venture a significant step towards making X an “everything app.” While it may not represent an immediate challenge to LinkedIn's dominance, the move indicates X's intention to widen its scope and adopt multiple roles in the field of technology.

This move could be seen as an outcome of X's recent acquisition of Laskie, its first since Musk's takeover. The integration of Laskie's expertise into the platform's development could be instrumental in the creation and rollout of the new Hiring feature.

The platform's foray into job recruitment comes shortly after reports surfaced that X is also gearing up to introduce a job search feature. According to India.com, just a month ago, an app researcher named Nima Owji shared a screenshot of the job listing tool, which was reportedly called ‘Twitter Hiring.’

It won't cost verified organisations anything to post vacancies on X. Firms with verified status will be able to showcase a total of five job positions on their profiles.