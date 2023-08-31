CNBC TV18
Elon Musk says X will soon get video and audio calling on all devices

Elon Musk's X Corp will soon add audio/video calling capabilities enabling cross-platform communication, which would, in Musk's words, turn the microblogging platform (formerly Twitter) into a "global address book".

Profile image

By Vijay Anand  Aug 31, 2023 1:23:23 PM IST (Updated)

1 Min Read
X Corp owner Elon Musk on Thursday announced that the microblogging platform, formerly known as Twitter, will soon get audio and video calling capabilities.

In a post, Musk announced that no phone number would be required for the feature, which would work on Android, iOS, macOS and Windows platforms. Musk said this feature would make X the "effective global address book". It remains to be seen how well this feature would work.
Musk, who took over the erstwhile Twitter late last year, immediately implemented a host of changes aimed at improving "free speech" on the platform as he wanted Twitter (now X) to be the world's "town square" where people can gather and converse, debate or just hang out.
It has hardly been a smooth ride since then, with multiple layoffs, consequential system glitches, and Musk's own controversies plaguing the platform.
Also read: X to allow political ads from candidates, parties ahead of US election
First Published: Aug 31, 2023 1:22 PM IST
