Elon Musk says X will soon get video and audio calling on all devices

X Corp owner Elon Musk on Thursday announced that the microblogging platform, formerly known as Twitter, will soon get audio and video calling capabilities.

In a post, Musk announced that no phone number would be required for the feature, which would work on Android, iOS, macOS and Windows platforms. Musk said this feature would make X the "effective global address book". It remains to be seen how well this feature would work.

Musk, who took over the erstwhile Twitter late last year, immediately implemented a host of changes aimed at improving "free speech" on the platform as he wanted Twitter (now X) to be the world's "town square" where people can gather and converse, debate or just hang out.

It has hardly been a smooth ride since then, with multiple layoffs, consequential system glitches, and Musk's own controversies plaguing the platform.