Elon Musk warns your Twitter followers count is about to drop. Here’s why 

By Kanishka Sarkar  Dec 1, 2022 9:38:09 AM IST (Published)

Twitter’s new owner Elon Musk on Thursday tweeted that users’ follower count may start to drop because the microblogging site is purging “a lot” of spam/scam accounts.

