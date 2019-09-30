TOP NEWS »

Elon Musk unveils new Mars rocket prototype, expects missions in months

Updated : September 30, 2019 07:38 AM IST

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has unveiled the latest iteration of his space company's newly assembled Starship, outlining a speedy development timeline for the centerpiece vehicle of SpaceX’s quest to launch humans to the moon and Mars.
Starship, a shiny steel rocketship designed to ferry dozens of humans to the moon and Mars, is the top half of Musk’s colossal interplanetary rocket system that stands 387 feet tall (118 meters) as the latest addition to SpaceX’s lineup of reusable launch vehicles.
Musk named Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa as Starship’s first private passenger in 2018.
