Smart Living
Elon Musk unveils Neuralink's brain reading 'threads', says report
Updated : July 17, 2019 03:24 PM IST
The technology involves the use of 'threads' which are less likely to damage the brain as compared to other materials used in brain-machine interfaces.
The device may include 3,072 electrodes per array distributed across 96 threads, the abstract of the white paper reads.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more