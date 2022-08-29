Elon Musk seeks statement from Twitter whistleblower Peiter Zatko

By Vijay Anand

Mini Elon Musk is currently mired in a legal battle with the company after he agreed to buy out the social media platform and then backed out of the deal. Musk's legal team has sent a request to former Twitter head of security Peiter "Mudge" Zatko, who, in an 83-page disclosure, said the microblogging platform makes the true scale of fake and spam accounts on the service very unclear, which Zatko alleges is deliberately misleading.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk's legal team has issued a subpoena to Peiter "Mudge" Zatko, the former Twitter chief of security whose explosive allegations against the microblogging platform may have just bolstered Musk's case against the social platform.

Last week, CNN, The Washington Post and TIME reported on an 83-page disclosure sent to the United States Congress and other federal agencies in which Zatko made several accusations against Twitter, accusing it of being a threat to user privacy, democracy and even employing spies working for foreign governments.

Zatko had also claimed that he began asking about the prevalence of bot accounts on the platform in early 2021 and was told by Twitter's head of site integrity that the company was not sure of the number of total bots on its platform.

He alleges that he came away from conversations with the integrity team with the understanding that the company "had no appetite to properly measure the prevalence of bots," partly because if the actual number became public, it could harm the company's value and reputation.

Now, Musk seems to have cashed on this, sending a request to Zatko to depose before his legal team on September 9. This puts Zatko in the centre of a brewing legal storm involving Musk and Twitter, after the former made an offer to buy the microblogging site only to back out later citing the latter's inability to provide an accurate number of bots using it. This forced Twitter to file a lawsuit, seeking a court to force Musk to stick to the agreement.

The case is up for hearing in October.

According to The Verge, Musk's team filed the subpoena documents on Monday, giving the request legal force and making its details public for the first time.

As per The Verge report, "Musk’s team details a range of documents and communications subject to the subpoena, including any materials relating to the impact of spam on Twitter’s business or referring to the notoriously troublesome mDAU figure as a key metric.”

Monetisable daily active users (mDAUs) is a metric that allows Twitter to count all users that could be shown an advertisement on Twitter — leaving all accounts that for some reason can't (for instance because they're known to be bots) in a separate bracket, as per Zatko.

Zatko was reportedly hired by Dorsey after a large-scale hack in 2020, in which the Twitter handles of several high-profile personalities — including Joe Biden, Barack Obama, and Elon Musk — were compromised.

In response, Twitter attacked Zatko's credibility. A Twitter spokesperson told CNN that Zatko was fired more than six months ago for "poor performance and ineffective leadership", and said his allegations were "riddled with inconsistencies and inaccuracies" and called the complaint an attempt by Zatko "to capture attention and inflict harm on Twitter".