Elon Musk announces Twitter's temporary reading limits to combat data scraping, faces severe backlash

Elon Musk on Saturday night said that Twitter has temporarily limited the number of tweets that accounts can read per day in an effort to discourage data scraping and system manipulation. Initially, verified accounts were limited to reading 6,000 tweets per day, while unverified accounts were limited to 600 tweets per day and new unverified accounts were limited to 300 tweets per day. These limits were later increased to 10,000 tweets per day for verified users, 1,000 tweets per day for unverified users, and 500 tweets per day for new unverified users.

This comes after Twitter's new chief executive, Linda Yaccarino, is reportedly working on a slew of measures to bring back advertisers who left the platform under Elon Musk's ownership, including introducing a video ads service, pursuing more celebrities and raising headcount.

However, he did not provide specific details regarding the timeline for implementing these changes. This decision follows Twitter's recent announcement that users will need to have an account on the platform to view tweets - what Musk referred to as a "temporary emergency measure" in a tweet on Friday.

Musk expressed concerns about the aggressive data scraping practices employed by numerous organisations, which have negatively impacted the user experience on Twitter. He had previously expressed dissatisfaction with artificial intelligence firms, including OpenAI, the owner of ChatGPT, for utilising Twitter's data to train their large language models.

Backlash against Twitter restrictions

Several users took to the micro-blogging site to display their discontentment against Musk's decision.

Twitter down

Twitter also experienced an outage on Saturday morning, affecting thousands of users, according to Downdetector.com, an outage tracking website. Around 11:17 AM ET, nearly 7,500 users reported issues with accessing the app.

This marks the third time that the platform has faced such an outage. In previous instances, on March 6 and February 8, Twitter encountered glitches and technical problems, including broken links, login issues, and image loading failures.