Elon Musk announces Twitter's temporary reading limits to combat data scraping, faces severe backlash

Elon Musk on Saturday night said that Twitter has temporarily limited the number of tweets that accounts can read per day in an effort to discourage data scraping and system manipulation. Initially, verified accounts were limited to reading 6,000 tweets per day, while unverified accounts were limited to 600 tweets per day and new unverified accounts were limited to 300 tweets per day. These limits were later increased to 10,000 tweets per day for verified users, 1,000 tweets per day for unverified users, and 500 tweets per day for new unverified users.

Musk further said that these temporary reading limitations will soon be increased to 8,000 posts per day for verified users, 800 posts per day for unverified users, and 400 posts per day for new unverified users.