Elon Musk starts ‘general amnesty’ poll for suspended Twitter accounts

Elon Musk has launched a Twitter poll to seek users' opinion on whether or not the microblogging site should offer a general amnesty to suspended accounts.

Twitter's new boss Elon Musk on Wednesday launched a poll on the microblogging site to get public opinion on "general amnesty" to suspend accounts, days after reinstating former US president Donald Trump's handle.

"Should Twitter offer a general amnesty to suspended accounts, provided that they have not broken the law or engaged in egregious spam?" he asked in the Twitter poll.

The poll survey results, which have a 24-hour window, will be out on November 25, 2022, around 11:16 PM IST.

Before this, he had started a poll on November 19 asking users whether or not Trump's account should be reinstated. The poll received 15,085,458 votes, with 51.8 percent of the participants saying yes, while 48.2 percent were against it.

"The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated. Vox Populi, Vox Dei,' Musk tweeted on Saturday.

Trump's Twitter account was reinstated Saturday. This was days after the former US president announced his presidential bid for 2024. The former US president was banned from the platform early last year for his role in the January 6 attack on the US Capitol by a mob of his supporters seeking to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Trump's reinstatement followed other banned accounts, including a conservative parody site and a psychologist who violated Twitter's rules on language identifying transgender people.

Commenting on Musk's poll post on the microblogging site, one of the users said, "whatever it decides to do, Twitter should be clear and consistent about its rules and penalties for breaking them, enforcement should be unbiased, and the mechanisms of enforcement shouldn't be easily abused by people who have an agenda."

The billionaire responded, "The more I learn, the worse it gets. The world should know the truth about what has been happening on Twitter. Transparency will earn the trust of the people."

However, Musk, who closed his $44 billion buyout of Twitter in late October, still needs to make clear whether the bans covered by the poll shall be permanent suspensions or temporary ones.

Meanwhile, top Senate Republican Chuck Grassley has urged Musk to conduct a threat assessment at the social company to protect US user data better, following up on concerns raised by a whistleblower, Reuters reported.