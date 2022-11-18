Experts discuss what could the future mean for Elon Musk's Twitter

A few days ago, Elon musk issued an ultimatum asking employees to commit to a hardcore work environment or take the exit and many employees seem to have chosen the second option.

Twitter has temporarily closed its offices after a new wave of resignations hit the company. Twitter's internal communication system was flooded with federal messages.

A few days ago, Elon musk issued an ultimatum asking employees to commit to a hardcore work environment or take the exit and many employees seem to have chosen the second option.

Elon musk at his cryptic best tweeted a tombstone carrying the Twitter logo followed by one carrying a skull and crossbones emoji.

These tweets came even as goodbye twitter and #RIPTwitter began trending, sparking speculations on the future of the microblogging site.

Also Read: Koo offers to hire some Twitter staff and help users migrate with old tweets

Twitter descended into chaos after Musk issued an ultimatum to all employees to either commit to a hardcore culture of long working hours or resign an overnight mail to employees said those who did not agree would receive an offer of severance. The Musk way or the highway approach triggered a wave of resignations at the company across departments and strata with internal slack messages showing engineers and other employees posting goodbye messages but Musk’s cleanup operation did not end there.

While the world digested this latest development, came word that Twitter has shut its office buildings till November 21, no reasons were given.

Talking about the consequences of not having a distinction between content creators and consumers on the platform, Manish Maheshwari, former CEO, Twitter India, called Twitter a “two-sided network” and for this network to work it is very important to have that distinction so that people who are eminent have a reason to be on the platform versus sharing their knowledge or their views somewhere else.

He also added, “People need to have a very clear way of knowing who they are following and also ensure that they are able to show their love and followership, the people that they care about and that's the genesis of how Twitter came into being. It's almost like saying that if you remove the distinction between sellers and buyers on amazon.”

Speaking about the $8 Twitter Blue subscription that will make the blue tick available to everyone willing to pay for the service, Paul Bernal, IT Law Professor, UEA Law School, said, “(Musk) is simply removing a lot of the people who keep Twitter going and in essence what Twitter needs to do in practice what is done in the past is have a simple functional service that people can use, that's attractive to the kind of content creators, the kind of, you might call them the stars, the celebrities, but also the journalists, because it's really important that the journalists are part of what makes Twitter work.”

“Why would a celebrity stay if there are 10 other people impersonating them saying, awful things or pushing pornography? It damages their brand and the one thing that the celebrities value. At the same time, we have exactly that happening with the advertisers and I don't see where Musk has his financial model going,” he added.

In terms of the layoffs at Twitter, Maheshwari also pointed out that dropping core engineers is a problem that can be sorted by hiring more people eventually but the bigger problem is removing people who “have the know-how and the understanding of how the platform operates, how the interactions happen, how something goes viral, how the trends are created, how the narrative is built and those of relationship with content creators, celebrities, journalists, top politicians, media people, all the people who create value on the platform”.