Did Elon Musk just confirm ‘save video’ option on Twitter?

By CNBCTV18.com

Twitter users may soon be able to save videos. Elon Musk, the new chief of Twitter, has hinted that the microblogging site is working on a feature that would allow its users to save videos on the platform soon.

Unlike pictures, Twitter users cannot right-click on the desktop or long-press on the smartphone to save videos. Most users employ third-party software or apps, helper websites, or browser extensions to save video from Twitter. These can also be used to download animated GIFs from social media platforms.

Reacting to a recent poll conducted by Musk on whether users were seeing “far fewer bots/scams/spam” on the platform, one user wrote, “Bruhh all I want is a save video button I can even pay”.

To this, the billionaire entrepreneur replied: “Coming.”

Last month, Musk completed the $44 billion acquisition of Twitter Inc and took over as the social media platform’s CEO.

Soon the company revealed that it was working on a feature that would allow content creators to charge users a fee to view videos on the platform, The Washington Post reported.

Musk also launched the $8 monthly fee for Twitter's coveted blue tick verification service for iOS users in several countries, including the US, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the UK.

According to the social media giant, Twitter Blue subscribers will get early access to new features such as editing a tweet.

Earlier, the blue tick was an indication that the account holder is authentic and active. Now, anyone who is able to pay the monthly fee can get the blue tick feature. Twitter indicated that such users “will not undergo review to confirm that they meet the active, notable and authentic criteria that was used in the previous process”.