    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    Hometechnology News

    Did Elon Musk just confirm ‘save video’ option on Twitter?

    Did Elon Musk just confirm ‘save video’ option on Twitter?

    Did Elon Musk just confirm ‘save video’ option on Twitter?
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    Unlike pictures, Twitter users cannot right-click on the desktop or long-press on the smartphone to save videos. However, Elon Musk, the new chief of Twitter, has hinted that the microblogging site is working on a feature that would allow its users to save videos on the platform soon.

    Twitter users may soon be able to save videos. Elon Musk, the new chief of Twitter, has hinted that the microblogging site is working on a feature that would allow its users to save videos on the platform soon.

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    Massive fertiliser subsidy a fiscal challenge but hope floats

    Massive fertiliser subsidy a fiscal challenge but hope floats

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    Meet Ron DeSantis, the sudden Republican favourite for presidential nomination

    Meet Ron DeSantis, the sudden Republican favourite for presidential nomination

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    McDonald's bets on coffee to smell better growth in India

    McDonald's bets on coffee to smell better growth in India

    IST2 Min(s) Read

    Why global markets are melting ahead of US inflation data and what to expect now

    Why global markets are melting ahead of US inflation data and what to expect now

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    Unlike pictures, Twitter users cannot right-click on the desktop or long-press on the smartphone to save videos. Most users employ third-party software or apps, helper websites, or browser extensions to save video from Twitter. These can also be used to download animated GIFs from social media platforms.

    Reacting to a recent poll conducted by Musk on whether users were seeing “far fewer bots/scams/spam” on the platform, one user wrote, “Bruhh all I want is a save video button I can even pay”.

    Also Read: Elon Musk's first email to Twitter workforce ends remote work

    To this, the billionaire entrepreneur replied: “Coming.”

    Last month, Musk completed the $44 billion acquisition of Twitter Inc and took over as the social media platform’s CEO.

    Soon the company revealed that it was working on a feature that would allow content creators to charge users a fee to view videos on the platform, The Washington Post reported.

    Musk also launched the $8 monthly fee for Twitter's coveted blue tick verification service for iOS users in several countries, including the US, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the UK.

    Also Read: Elon Musk hosts Q&A in Twitter Spaces: A peep into some key changes

    According to the social media giant, Twitter Blue subscribers will get early access to new features such as editing a tweet.

    Earlier, the blue tick was an indication that the account holder is authentic and active. Now, anyone who is able to pay the monthly fee can get the blue tick feature. Twitter indicated that such users “will not undergo review to confirm that they meet the active, notable and authentic criteria that was used in the previous process”.

    (Edited by : Priyanka Deshpande)
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    Elon Muskelon musk twitterTwitter

    Next Article

    Stand-up comedian Vir Das’ Bengaluru show cancelled following complaint by right-wing group

    arrow down

    Shows

    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng