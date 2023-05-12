Elon Musk hires new Twitter CEO, says she will start in six weeks

Elon Musk said he would be transitioning to "exec chair and CTO overseeing product, software and sysops." Musk's post regarding the new Twitter CEO came around 15 minutes before Wall Street closed on Thursday, and Tesla shares ended 2 percent higher. The shares gained a further 1.6 percent in after-hours trade.

Elon Musk said a new CEO would be joining Twitter in six weeks and that he would be moving to overseeing product and tech.

Musk announced the same on his official Twitter handle on Thursday.

He said he would be transitioning to "exec chair and CTO overseeing product, software and sysops."