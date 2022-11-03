Cross
    Brands are quitting Twitter spending — but many won't make a public statement
    By Asmita Pant

    The advertising giant Interpublic Group has also reportedly recommended that IPG Media Brands agencies' clients suspend all their paid advertising on Twitter for at least a week.

    General Motors last Friday temporarily halted paid advertising on Twitter after the firm's rival, Tesla's chief Elon Musk took over the social media company. The largest US automaker said it was "engaging with Twitter to understand the direction of the platform under new ownership". "As is normal course of business with a significant change in a media platform, we have temporarily paused our paid advertising," it said.

    Advertising giant Interpublic Group has also reportedly recommended that IPG Media Brands agencies' clients suspend all their paid advertising on Twitter for at least a week.
    Agencies’ clients include Coca-Cola, American Express, Johnson & Johnson, CVS Pharmacy, Nintendo, and Unilever. The IPG recommendation to advertisers was first reported by Morning Brew.
    Cosmetics giant L'Oréal was also reported to have suspended its ad spending on Twitter.  However, the company said it had not suspended advertising spending on Twitter, denying a Financial Times report that cited sources familiar with the matter. A Reuters story later said that a L'Oréal spokesperson denied taking any such decision in an email.
    Also Read: A round-up of the pro-crypto companies backing Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover
    Ad sales accounted for more than 90 percent of Twitter's revenue in the second quarter. At a presentation for advertisers in May, some ad agencies and brands were already sceptical and concerned over Twitter's future.
    On the eve of the deal's closing, Musk appealed directly to advertisers in an open-letter tweet: "Twitter obviously cannot become a free-for-all hellscape, where anything can be said with no consequences!... Twitter aspires to be the most respected advertising platform in the world that strengthens your brand and grows your enterprise."
    Advertisers' uncertainties were compounded when Twitter's advertising chief, Sarah Personette, tweeted that she resigned last week. Her exit follows an exodus of nearly the entire senior rank.
    Also Read: These celebrities quit Twitter after Elon Musk became its boss
    As per a Reuters report, Musk's team will meet advertisers this week in New York. The report added that a coalition of more than 40 advocacy organisations, including the NAACP and Free Press, sent an open letter to Twitter's top 20 advertisers on Tuesday, asking them to pull their ads if Musk guts content moderation on the platform.
    Musk has said Twitter's "commitment to brand safety is unchanged", but that is not helping much for now. And many experts have said that though many brands might not publically announce pausing ad spending on Twitter, some of them will go cold on spending and take the wait-and-watch route.
    Also Read: Twitter blue tick: How Elon Musk's move to charge $8 a month has played out so far
    With inputs from agencies
