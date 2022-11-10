Elon Musk tweets poll asking if there are 'fewer bots/scams/spam' on Twitter; users give reality check

By CNBCTV18.com

Elon Musk has posted a poll on Twitter asking users if they are seeing less of Bots/Scams/Spams on Twitter.

Elon Musk who declared a war against bots and spam on Twitter has now posted a poll asking users if they are seeing less of these scammers. Musk has long been talking about taking the fight to bots and ridding the platform of any scammers.

However, the poll’s result so far hasn’t been pleasing for Musk as 52 percent of users have said yes while about 48 percent of users said there has been no improvement. Several users also complained that they are seeing more spam accounts with verified blue ticks now.

Earlier, it was reported that a fake verified account of American professional basketball player LeBron James is gaining traction after it posted that James is demanding a trade from the Lakers.

ALSO READ:

Following sports transactions and news could become a total mess with the new verification system

A lot of such accounts have been suspended. However, these fake posts have already spread across the platform.

Twitter rolled out its new verification service for $8 which Musk said could potentially destroy bots and scammers. Musk earlier said that the new Twitter Blue subscription for verification of accounts will lead to monitoring of spam/scam activity, and the accounts that engage in malicious activities will be suspended.

Musk had also said that Twitter ‘Blue Tick’ subscribers would get “priority” placement in “replies, mentions and search,” which is essential to defeating spam/scam. However, it has only led to more chaos and fake posts.

Twitter also rolled out an additional feature, called the Grey Tick exclusively for celebrities, government institutions and notable figures. But it was scrapped within hours and Musk confirmed that he had killed the feature.

Since Musk took over Twitter last month, several changes have been made to the micro-blogging platform followed by massive layoffs, an $8 fee for blue tick verification, and there is a lot more to come.