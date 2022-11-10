    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    Hometechnology News

    Elon Musk tweets poll asking if there are 'fewer bots/scams/spam' on Twitter; users give reality check

    Elon Musk tweets poll asking if there are 'fewer bots/scams/spam' on Twitter; users give reality check

    Elon Musk tweets poll asking if there are 'fewer bots/scams/spam' on Twitter; users give reality check
    Read Time
    3 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    Elon Musk has posted a poll on Twitter asking users if they are seeing less of Bots/Scams/Spams on Twitter.

    Elon Musk who declared a war against bots and spam on Twitter has now posted a poll asking users if they are seeing less of these scammers. Musk has long been talking about taking the fight to bots and ridding the platform of any scammers.

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    Meet Ron DeSantis, the sudden Republican favourite for presidential nomination

    Meet Ron DeSantis, the sudden Republican favourite for presidential nomination

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    McDonald's bets on coffee to smell better growth in India

    McDonald's bets on coffee to smell better growth in India

    IST2 Min(s) Read

    Why global markets are melting ahead of US inflation data and what to expect now

    Why global markets are melting ahead of US inflation data and what to expect now

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    Indian government is worried by private investments not taking off

    Indian government is worried by private investments not taking off

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    However, the poll’s result so far hasn’t been pleasing for Musk as 52 percent of users have said yes while about 48 percent of users said there has been no improvement. Several users also complained that they are seeing more spam accounts with verified blue ticks now.
    Earlier, it was reported that a fake verified account of American professional basketball player LeBron James is gaining traction after it posted that James is demanding a trade from the Lakers.
    ALSO READ:
    Elon Musk hosts Q&A in Twitter Spaces: A peep into some key changes
    Following sports transactions and news could become a total mess with the new verification system
    A lot of such accounts have been suspended. However, these fake posts have already spread across the platform.
    Twitter rolled out its new verification service for $8 which Musk said could potentially destroy bots and scammers. Musk earlier said that the new Twitter Blue subscription for verification of accounts will lead to monitoring of spam/scam activity, and the accounts that engage in malicious activities will be suspended.
    Musk had also said that Twitter ‘Blue Tick’ subscribers would get “priority” placement in “replies, mentions and search,” which is essential to defeating spam/scam. However, it has only led to more chaos and fake posts.
    Twitter also rolled out an additional feature, called the Grey Tick exclusively for celebrities, government institutions and notable figures. But it was scrapped within hours and Musk confirmed that he had killed the feature.
    Since Musk took over Twitter last month, several changes have been made to the micro-blogging platform followed by massive layoffs, an $8 fee for blue tick verification, and there is a lot more to come.
    ALSO READ | Twitter layoffs: One employee receives anniversary gift after being fired, another laid off for helping others
    (Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    Elon Musk tweetelon musk twitterFake Profiles on Twittermusk tweets

    Previous Article

    Equity mutual fund inflows drop in October — SIP contribution crosses Rs 13,000 crore mark

    Next Article

    Ather Energy strengthens management with key appointments

    arrow down

    Shows

    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng