Elon Musk tells Twitter employees headcount will be rationalised

Elon Musk addressed Twitter employees for the first time on Thursday, projecting a need for "rationalisation of headcount" but offering few other new details about the $44 billion takeover of the social media company.

Musk said he wants to raise the service's user numbers to at least a billion people and said advertising would remain important for the company, according to audio of the meeting heard by Reuters.

He is the world's richest person according to Forbes magazine, is trying to buy Twitter for $44 billion. He has an estimated net worth of almost $240 billion according to Forbes, yet most of his wealth is tied up in shares of Tesla Inc, the electric car maker he leads.

Ever since Musk's takeover bid, many Twitter employees have expressed concerns that the billionaire's erratic behavior could destabilize the social media company's business, and hurt it financially.

Back in April, chief executive officer Parag Agrawal was seen quelling employee anger during a company-wide meeting where staff demanded answers to how managers planned to handle an anticipated mass exodus prompted by Musk.

Musk warned Twitter that he might walk away from his deal to acquire the company, if it failed to provide the data on spam and fake accounts that he seeks.