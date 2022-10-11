By Nishtha Pandey

Mini Companies need a Global Mobile Personal Communication by Satellite (GMPCS) licence issued by the government in order to offer satellite-based communication services. Starlink could apply for the licence within a month.

According to a report in Financial Express on October 11, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and SpaceX's satellite internet service company Starlink are negotiating for a licence to offer satellite internet services in India.

Companies need to obtain a Global Mobile Personal Communication by Satellite (GMPCS) licence from the government in order to offer satellite-based communication services.

In the report, it was stated that Starlink would probably apply for the same within a month. Although the DoT can issue the license, the spectrum will be allocated once the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) and the government decide whether to auction it or allow it administratively.

"Fresh talks have started with Starlink, they could soon apply for a regular licence (GMPCS licence) to offer satellite-based communication services in India," DoT officials told FE, adding, "Currently, they are focusing on developing their team in India."

A year earlier, Indian customers had started making reservations for Starlink's satellite-based services, but the government ordered Starlink to cancel those reservations since such reservations could not be made without the government first providing a valid licence.

The company compensated more than 5,000 customers who had made bookings in compliance with the DoT mandate.

With the use of a GMPCS licence, businesses will be able to offer voice and data services via satellite. The licence gives companies the ability to offer satellite communication services in specified service zones and has a 20-year expiration period.