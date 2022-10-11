    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Hometechnology News

    Elon Musk's Starlink in talks with telecom department for licence in India: Reports

    Elon Musk's Starlink in talks with telecom department for licence in India: Reports

    Elon Musk's Starlink in talks with telecom department for licence in India: Reports
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Nishtha Pandey   IST (Published)

    Mini

    Companies need a Global Mobile Personal Communication by Satellite (GMPCS) licence issued by the government in order to offer satellite-based communication services. Starlink could apply for the licence within a month.

    According to a report in Financial Express on October 11, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and SpaceX's satellite internet service company Starlink are negotiating for a licence to offer satellite internet services in India.
    Companies need to obtain a Global Mobile Personal Communication by Satellite (GMPCS) licence from the government in order to offer satellite-based communication services.
    In the report, it was stated that Starlink would probably apply for the same within a month. Although the DoT can issue the license, the spectrum will be allocated once the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) and the government decide whether to auction it or allow it administratively.
    "Fresh talks have started with Starlink, they could soon apply for a regular licence (GMPCS licence) to offer satellite-based communication services in India," DoT officials told FE, adding, "Currently, they are focusing on developing their team in India."
    A year earlier, Indian customers had started making reservations for Starlink's satellite-based services, but the government ordered Starlink to cancel those reservations since such reservations could not be made without the government first providing a valid licence.
    Also read: Here's why Tesla shares fell over 30% since Elon Musk's Twitter deal announcement
    The company compensated more than 5,000 customers who had made bookings in compliance with the DoT mandate.
    With the use of a GMPCS licence, businesses will be able to offer voice and data services via satellite. The licence gives companies the ability to offer satellite communication services in specified service zones and has a 20-year expiration period.
    Also read: Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter again before the October 17 trial; what we know so far
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    Department of TelecommunicationsDoTElon MuskStarlinkStarlink satellites
    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng