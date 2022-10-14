By CNBCTV18.com

Mini According to documents accessed by CNN, Elon Musk’s SpaceX had last month sent a letter to the Pentagon saying it can no longer continue to fund the Starlink service as it has.

SpaceX warned the United States that it may stop funding the Starlink satellite internet service in Ukraine - which has been a vital source of communication for Ukraine’s military amid the raging war with Russia.

According to documents accessed by CNN, Elon Musk’s SpaceX had last month sent a letter to the Pentagon saying it can no longer continue to fund the Starlink service as it has.

The letter also requested that the Pentagon take over funding for Ukraine’s government and military use of Starlink, which SpaceX claims would cost more than $120 million for the rest of the year and could cost close to $400 million for the next 12 months.