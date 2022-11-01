    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Elon Musk shares Halloween photo of his dog and Dogecoin gains around 26 percent; wonder why?

    Elon Musk shares Halloween photo of his dog and Dogecoin gains around 26 percent; wonder why?

    Elon Musk shares Halloween photo of his dog and Dogecoin gains around 26 percent; wonder why?
    In the post Musk's pet Floki Frunkpuppy is seen wearing a white T-shirt featuring the Twitter logo.

    After closing the $44 billion acquisition deal to buy Twitter, this Halloween was special for Elon Musk. Musk took to Twitter to share images of his Halloween celebrations and shared a photograph of a Halloween pumpkin with the Twitter logo cut out and his pet Floki Frunkpuppy, a Shiba Inu dog, wearing a white T-shirt with the Twitter logo on its back.

    Many users speculated that a link between Twitter and Dogecoin might be on the cards. Due to this, Dogecoin gained around 26 percent shortly after Musk posted the tweet. The meme token was trading at $ 0.12 at 9:46 am on Tuesday, just before Musk's tweet and it gained 25.90 percent and peaked at $0.147 at 11:55 am after the tweet, as per a Business Today report.
    ALSO READ:
    “F*** that,” snaps Stephen King amid '$20 per month for Twitter blue tick' rumours
    The billionaire's post has got a lot of attention and users are speculating about the different meanings of the tweet in the comments section.
    “Great picture Elon. Dogecoin being added to Twitter as a payment option for Twitter Blue would be great,” wrote a user.
    Another user said, “Dogecoin and Twitter are meant for each other.”
    In a separate tweet, Musk shared a picture of his Halloween outfit posing alongside his mom, Maye Musk, and Brooke Wall, founder and CEO of The Wall Group.
     
    Musk hasn't revealed who he is dressed as, but as per an HT report, his Halloween outfit is listed on a New York-based store, Abracadabra, as 'Devil's Champion – Leather Armor Set'.
    The Tesla CEO will be serving as the CEO of the platform, and in a filing, he revealed that he had become the sole director of Twitter after the takeover.
    Musk is reportedly going to make several changes to Twitter, including the introduction of a $20 charge for users to retain their blue tick, increase the character length, create new moderation policies and more.
    (Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
