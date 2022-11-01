Elon Musk shares Halloween photo of his dog and Dogecoin gains around 26 percent; wonder why?

By CNBCTV18.com

After closing the $44 billion acquisition deal to buy Twitter, this Halloween was special for Elon Musk. Musk took to Twitter to share images of his Halloween celebrations and shared a photograph of a Halloween pumpkin with the Twitter logo cut out and his pet Floki Frunkpuppy, a Shiba Inu dog, wearing a white T-shirt with the Twitter logo on its back.

Many users speculated that a link between Twitter and Dogecoin might be on the cards. Due to this, Dogecoin gained around 26 percent shortly after Musk posted the tweet. The meme token was trading at $ 0.12 at 9:46 am on Tuesday, just before Musk's tweet and it gained 25.90 percent and peaked at $0.147 at 11:55 am after the tweet, as per a Business Today report.

The billionaire's post has got a lot of attention and users are speculating about the different meanings of the tweet in the comments section.

“Great picture Elon. Dogecoin being added to Twitter as a payment option for Twitter Blue would be great,” wrote a user.

Another user said, “Dogecoin and Twitter are meant for each other.”

In a separate tweet, Musk shared a picture of his Halloween outfit posing alongside his mom, Maye Musk, and Brooke Wall, founder and CEO of The Wall Group.

Halloween with my Mom pic.twitter.com/xOAgNeeiNN — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 1, 2022

Musk hasn't revealed who he is dressed as, but as per an HT report, his Halloween outfit is listed on a New York-based store, Abracadabra, as 'Devil's Champion – Leather Armor Set'.

The Tesla CEO will be serving as the CEO of the platform, and in a filing, he revealed that he had become the sole director of Twitter after the takeover.

Musk is reportedly going to make several changes to Twitter, including the introduction of a $20 charge for users to retain their blue tick, increase the character length, create new moderation policies and more.