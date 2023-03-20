Breaking News
X
Credit Suisse shares down 60%
English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

hometechnology NewsElon Musk sets Twitter mail auto response to poop emoji

Elon Musk sets Twitter mail auto-response to poop emoji

Elon Musk sets Twitter mail auto-response to poop emoji
Read Time4 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Mar 20, 2023 5:22:47 PM IST (Published)

Hundreds of users immediately checked the system and posted screenshots that confirmed that a poop emoji is the only reply that they are receiving. Many Twitter users found the entire affair highly amusing.

Journalists mailing Twitter for any response will now be met with a poop emoji. Twitter’s CEO Elon Musk stated that the company has now instituted an auto-response system for the email address of its press team. Journalists asking questions from the social media platform’s email address will just receive a reply with a poop emoji instead of any real answers. The poop emoji will be the only thing within the auto response’s subject and body.

Recommended Articles

View All
Credit Suisse-UBS Merger — the crash landing deal is 'a signal for all bankers...'

Credit Suisse-UBS Merger — the crash landing deal is 'a signal for all bankers...'

Mar 20, 2023 IST8 Min(s) Read

This is how the global banking crisis may affect Indian software giants

This is how the global banking crisis may affect Indian software giants

Mar 20, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

ChatGPT in financial industry — here is how this AI tool can make disruptions in the sector

ChatGPT in financial industry — here is how this AI tool can make disruptions in the sector

Mar 20, 2023 IST9 Min(s) Read

Bali will shut down for 24 hours on Wednesday for this unique ritual

Bali will shut down for 24 hours on Wednesday for this unique ritual

Mar 20, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read


Hundreds of users immediately checked the system and posted screenshots that confirmed that a poop emoji is the only reply that they are receiving. Many Twitter users found the entire affair highly amusing.

Also read: Twitter now shows bookmark count for tweets on iOS

“I thought he was joking but it is actually true,” wrote one user who shared a screenshot of the auto-response.

“I initially dismissed it as a joke, but my skepticism was proven wrong after giving it a try!” added another user.

Several other users found the thought of media organisations having to report the official comment from Twitter in any news article extremely funny.

“I hope to see that in every article going forward. ‘We reached out to Twitter for comment, who gave the statement ’,” added Dogecoin creator Billy Markus in a reply to Musk.

“So the next time the MSM writes an article about Twitter, and claims that they contacted Twitter for comment, they need to say ‘Twitter was contacted, and replied with a ’,” wrote another user.

However, many other Twitter users couldn't see the humour in a centi-billionaire setting a poop-emoji as an auto response to journalists looking to reach out to one of the major social media companies for answers.

“Which (poop) is also the sole content of every one of your tweets and everything you produce. Appropriate,” wrote one user.

“It's fantastic that you're sending a company prospectus with every press request,” added another.

“Have you considered growing up,” questioned one user in response to Musk’s new change.

After Musk took over the social media platform in October for a $44 billion deal, the company’s press handle has not responded to any messages or questions. Despite several large changes being announced at the company, none of the changes have been accompanied by any official press release with announcements being proclaimed through Musk’s own Twitter account instead.

Twitter is not the first company where Musk has essentially gutted the press and communication teams. The billionaire had completely gotten rid of electric car maker Tesla’s PR and communications department in 2020.

Also read: Meta rolls out paid subscription plan for US audience

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Elon MuskTwitter

Previous Article

Microsoft plans build its own mobile games store to compete Apple, Google

Next Article

ChatGPT Outage: Users express concern after over an hour of downtime

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X