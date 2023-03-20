Elon Musk sets Twitter mail auto-response to poop emoji

Hundreds of users immediately checked the system and posted screenshots that confirmed that a poop emoji is the only reply that they are receiving. Many Twitter users found the entire affair highly amusing.

Journalists mailing Twitter for any response will now be met with a poop emoji. Twitter’s CEO Elon Musk stated that the company has now instituted an auto-response system for the email address of its press team. Journalists asking questions from the social media platform’s email address will just receive a reply with a poop emoji instead of any real answers. The poop emoji will be the only thing within the auto response’s subject and body.

press@twitter.com now auto responds with 💩 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 19, 2023

Hundreds of users immediately checked the system and posted screenshots that confirmed that a poop emoji is the only reply that they are receiving. Many Twitter users found the entire affair highly amusing.

“I thought he was joking but it is actually true,” wrote one user who shared a screenshot of the auto-response.

😂😂😂😂😂i though he was joking but it is actually true pic.twitter.com/OBDyDo8HMH — قطر نولوجي (@qatnology) March 19, 2023

“I initially dismissed it as a joke, but my skepticism was proven wrong after giving it a try!” added another user.

I initially dismissed it as a joke, but my skepticism was proven wrong after giving it a try! pic.twitter.com/aqWhva4D33 — Kiptanui Boaz 🌐 (@k_boazo) March 19, 2023

Several other users found the thought of media organisations having to report the official comment from Twitter in any news article extremely funny.

“I hope to see that in every article going forward. ‘We reached out to Twitter for comment, who gave the statement ’,” added Dogecoin creator Billy Markus in a reply to Musk.

i hope to see that in every article going forward “we reached out to twitter for comment, who gave the statement ‘💩’”— Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) March 19, 2023

“So the next time the MSM writes an article about Twitter, and claims that they contacted Twitter for comment, they need to say ‘Twitter was contacted, and replied with a ’,” wrote another user.

so the next time the msm writes an article about Twitter, and claims that they contacted Twitter for comment, they need to say “Twitter was contacted, and replied with a 💩 emoji.” 😂 👍🏻👍🏻 @elonmusk— Gail Alfar 💙 (@GailAlfarATX) March 19, 2023

However, many other Twitter users couldn't see the humour in a centi-billionaire setting a poop-emoji as an auto response to journalists looking to reach out to one of the major social media companies for answers.

“Which (poop) is also the sole content of every one of your tweets and everything you produce. Appropriate,” wrote one user.

Which is also the sole content of every one of your tweets and everything you produce. Appropriate. — StrictlyChristo 🇺🇦🌻 (@StrictlyChristo) March 19, 2023

“It's fantastic that you're sending a company prospectus with every press request,” added another.

It's fantastic that you're sending a company prospectus with every press request. — Mike Stuchbery 💀🍷 (@MikeStuchbery_) March 19, 2023

“Have you considered growing up,” questioned one user in response to Musk’s new change.

Have you considered growing up. — Mason Pelt (@masonpelt) March 19, 2023

After Musk took over the social media platform in October for a $44 billion deal, the company’s press handle has not responded to any messages or questions. Despite several large changes being announced at the company, none of the changes have been accompanied by any official press release with announcements being proclaimed through Musk’s own Twitter account instead.

Twitter is not the first company where Musk has essentially gutted the press and communication teams. The billionaire had completely gotten rid of electric car maker Tesla’s PR and communications department in 2020.