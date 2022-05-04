Twitter may charge slight fee for commercial, government users, says Elon Musk

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said Twitter may charge a slight fee for commercial and government users.
"Twitter will always be free for casual users, but maybe a slight cost for commercial/government users," Musk tweeted.
A media report said Musk is in talks with large investment firms and high net-worth individuals about taking on more financing for his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter and tying up less of his wealth in the deal.
The banks that agreed to provide $13 billion in loans secured against Twitter balked at providing more debt for Musk's acquisition given the San Francisco-based company's limited cash flow, Reuters reported last month. Musk committed to providing $21 billion in cash for the deal.
Musk could use the new financing to reduce his contribution to the equity check for the deal, the report added.
Musk had sold $8.5 billion worth of shares in Tesla, US securities filings showed. He had tweeted that there are "no further TSLA sales planned after today". He sold about 9.6 million shares in a week. The sale came after Musk had clinched a deal to buy Twitter for $44 billion in cash in a transaction that will shift control of the social media platform populated by millions of users and global leaders to the world's richest person.
First Published: IST