Hometechnology news

Elon Musk says Twitter blue tick on sale for $8 per month

Elon Musk says Twitter blue tick on sale for $8 per month

1 Min(s) Read

By PTI  IST (Updated)

Mini

With that price, he said, users will also get priority in replies, mentions, and searches, which he said is essential to defeating spam/scams, as well as the ability to post long video and audio, half as many ads, and paywall bypass for publishers willing to work with the social media company.

Twitter’s new owner billionaire Elon Musk announced that the verification blue tick in front of a user’s name that authenticates the account will now be available at a price of eight dollars per month.

Recommended Articles

View All

Unemployment rate rises, hiring slows in October — Rural Indians lose more jobs than urban

IST3 Min(s) Read

Indian startups hiring fewer senior staffers as gig workers muscle in: Razorpay report

IST3 Min(s) Read

Gold prices: Will likely Fed rate hike add sparkle to yellow metal?

IST3 Min(s) Read

Decoding rule 132 of income tax and how it impacts you

IST3 Min(s) Read

Musk blasted the "current lords and peasants' system for who has or doesn’t have a blue checkmark”, using an expletive.
“Power to the people! Blue for USD 8 per month,” he tweeted adding that the price is adjusted by country proportionate to purchasing power parity.
With that price, he said, users will also get priority in replies, mentions, and searches, which he said is essential to defeating spam/scams, as well as the ability to post long video and audio, half as many ads, and paywall bypass for publishers willing to work with the social media company.
He said the monthly payments from users for the blue tick “will also give Twitter a revenue stream to reward content creators”. A blue tick signifies that a particular account is verified “because it’s notable in government, news, entertainment, or another designated category”.
"To all complainers, please continue complaining, but it will cost $8," he said later.
Also Read:Elon Musk says Twitter will form 'content moderation council'
(Edited by : Sangam Singh)
First Published:  IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Elon MuskTwitter

Previous Article

A year later, what has Facebook achieved since its rebranding to Meta?

Next Article

Amazon market capitalisation falls below the $1 trillion mark for the first time since April 2020