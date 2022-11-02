Elon Musk says Twitter blue tick on sale for $8 per month

Mini
With that price, he said, users will also get priority in replies, mentions, and searches, which he said is essential to defeating spam/scams, as well as the ability to post long video and audio, half as many ads, and paywall bypass for publishers willing to work with the social media company.
Twitter’s new owner billionaire Elon Musk announced that the verification blue tick in front of a user’s name that authenticates the account will now be available at a price of eight dollars per month.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Unemployment rate rises, hiring slows in October — Rural Indians lose more jobs than urban
IST3 Min(s) Read
Indian startups hiring fewer senior staffers as gig workers muscle in: Razorpay report
IST3 Min(s) Read
Gold prices: Will likely Fed rate hike add sparkle to yellow metal?
IST3 Min(s) Read
Decoding rule 132 of income tax and how it impacts you
IST3 Min(s) Read
Musk blasted the "current lords and peasants' system for who has or doesn’t have a blue checkmark”, using an expletive.
“Power to the people! Blue for USD 8 per month,” he tweeted adding that the price is adjusted by country proportionate to purchasing power parity.
With that price, he said, users will also get priority in replies, mentions, and searches, which he said is essential to defeating spam/scams, as well as the ability to post long video and audio, half as many ads, and paywall bypass for publishers willing to work with the social media company.
He said the monthly payments from users for the blue tick “will also give Twitter a revenue stream to reward content creators”. A blue tick signifies that a particular account is verified “because it’s notable in government, news, entertainment, or another designated category”.
"To all complainers, please continue complaining, but it will cost $8," he said later.
(Edited by : Sangam Singh)
First Published: IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!