Elon Musk says Tesla is building a humanoid robot that will do ‘boring’ tasks too

Elon Musk presented the Tesla Bot at the Tesla factory in Fremont, California Thursday and said a prototype should be ready by next year. The Tesla CEO had a human dressed as a robot dance on stage.

Musk revealed his plan is to build a humanoid robot that could perform basic tasks, be it picking up groceries or wrenching on cars. The humanoid robot is one of Tesla’s many projects. Another is building their own computer chip named D1 that could power networks for vehicles that would one day make self-driving possible.

In his presentation on Artificial Intelligence (AI) Day, he showcased Tesla’s hardware such as the Full Self-Driving (FSD) computer and computer chips that could be integrated into a robot.

The robot would be outfitted with a screen, Tesla’s Autopilot system, eight cameras and the full self-driving computer. In a tweet, Musk said, “We have almost all the pieces needed for humanoid robots since we already make robots with wheels,”.

Though the concept of the robot was in its early stages, Musk revealed it will have a personality of its own and will navigate through a world built for humans. He said the idea of having robots and humans work side-by-side is to eliminate dangerous, repetitive, and boring tasks.

In the future, humans will always have the 'option' of wanting to do a boring task they don’t need to.

Musk though wary of AI outsmarting humans and citing it as the biggest threat to civilization has gone ahead and built a mock-up white-clad robot outfitted with sensors.

His presentation slide read, “Built by humans, for humans”. Tesla’s robot can deadlift up 150 pounds and travel 5 mph though Musk was quick to clarify humans could still overpower the robot and one can also run away from it.

He reasoned out his building robots saying if they (Tesla) don’t make one, some else would and “I guess we should make it and make sure it’s safe”.